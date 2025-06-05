Trusted Restorer Opens National Conference To Industry

Trusted Restorer, formerly More Floods, announced that its National Conference 2025 will be open to the entire restoration industry for the first time. This milestone event, taking place October 12-14 in downtown Kansas City, will bring together top restoration professionals from across the country for an opportunity to gain insights and forge new partnerships to drive innovation and growth.

“National Conference 2025 marks a new era for Trusted Restorer and the restoration industry as a whole,” said Darcy Koan, Trusted Restorer vice president and general manager. “We’re breaking down barriers and inviting everyone in the industry to come together under one roof to connect, get inspired, and strengthen our community.”

For years, Trusted Restorer’s National Conference has served as a hallmark event exclusively for its members. This year, members will get even more with exclusive closed-door sessions, plus the opportunity to connect and collaborate with restoration professionals from outside the TR member network.

Set in the heart of vibrant downtown Kansas City, the conference offers:

• A keynote address by productivity and time management expert Dave Crenshaw.

• A Gatsby-themed industry arty, featuring live jazz, signature cocktails, and a cigar rolling station.

• A Sunday Night Kickoff Tailgate, to coincide with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions game.

• A historic venue where legends like Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and Frank Sinatra once stayed—located within walking distance of the Power & Light District’s world-class BBQ, live jazz, dining, and nightlife.

Early registration is now open. Click here to secure your ticket and for more information.