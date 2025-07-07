Trump Tries to Eliminate All Climate Change Related Research

July 7, 2025Cleanfax Staff
climate change

In an effort to eliminate all climate-related research work at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Trump administration’s proposed NOAA budget presented on June 30 will defund the Mauna Loa laboratory in Hawaii, CNN reported. Since the 1950s, the lab’s scientists have gathered conclusive evidence of human-caused climate change that’s driving sea level rise and supercharging weather.

The budget proposal would also defund many other climate labs, including instrument sites comprising the U.S. government’s greenhouse gas monitoring network, which stretches from northern Alaska to the South Pole, CNN reported. The Trump administration envisions eliminating all climate-related research work at NOAA, as had been proposed in Project 2025, the conservative blueprint for overhauling the government, the news agency said.

If the Mauna Loa laboratory is defunded the research center could seek alternate sources of funding to host the instruments atop the Mauna Loa Volcano peak or move instruments elsewhere in Hawaii.

As Cleanfax also reported last week, the U.S. Department of Defense plans to stop sharing satellite data that is crucial for NOAA’s hurricane forecasting on July 31. Meanwhile, last week, countries worldwide agreed to increase the United Nations climate body’s budget by 10% for the next two years. It’s unclear whether the U.S. will participate in the funding.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

CMM Digital issue

Read the July/August 2025 Issue of CMM Online

News
cleaning bottles

Join a Making Safer Choices Focus Group to Promote a Safer Future

News / Sustainability
Left to Right: Frank Torre, Vice Chair of PuroClean; George Hernadez, SVP of Commercial Operations & PuroVet Forum Liaison; Paul Edelstein, PuroVet Consultant

PuroClean Strengthens Commitment to Veteran Entrepreneurship

Awards / News
BluSky

BluSky Earns Eighth Consecutive Designation As Great Place to Work Certified™ Company

Awards / News
Nick Schupach

PuroClean Recognizes Florida Franchise Owner with Prestigious Hot Shot Award

Awards / News
Hurricane-ida-space

Hurricane Forecasters Will Lose Access to Key Satellite Data This Month

Disasters / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much of your restoration business comes from self-pay clients?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...