Trojan Battery Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation, Leadership, and Powering the Future

Trojan Battery, a global leader in deep-cycle battery and lithium-ion technology, marks its 100-year anniversary. Founded in 1925, Trojan has revolutionized industries worldwide with innovative battery solutions, from golf cars to renewable energy systems. Today, the company celebrates a century of milestones, reflecting on its rich legacy and looking toward the future of energy storage.

Since its inception, Trojan Battery has been at the forefront of power innovation. The company’s mission is simple: to deliver reliable, high-performance energy storage solutions that have empowered equipment across multiple industries. Trojan’s deep-rooted values of innovation, quality, and sustainability have remained steadfast over the decades. From pioneering deep-cycle technology to leading advancements in lithium-ion batteries, Trojan continues to shape the future of power.

Key Milestones and Achievements

Trojan Battery’s journey is one of continuous innovation:

Launched Trojan Lithium 24V, 48V GC2 batteries allowing customers to go farther and charge faster, with no maintenance. 2024: Debuted the Lithium OnePack™ 48V battery, offering up to a 60-mile range on a single charge, revolutionizing the performance of golf cars and utility fleets.

Driving Industry Leadership

Trojan Battery’s ability to adapt and innovate has been its greatest strength. The introduction of the GC2 48V Lithium-ion batteries and AES AGM batteries, offering three times the cycle life of traditional models, exemplifies the company’s forward-thinking approach. Trojan’s batteries power 98% of the top golf courses in the U.S., a testament to the reliability and quality the company is known for.

This dedication to excellence has garnered Trojan Battery numerous accolades, including the 2023 Gold LLEAP (Leadership in Lift Equipment and Access Platforms) Award, Rental’s 2023 Editor’s Choice Award, and FacilitiesNet’s Vision Award for Power & Renewable Energy. In 2024, Trojan’s AES AGM batteries were named Product of the Year by the IAPA (International Awards for Powered Access) and won the ISSA Show North America Innovation Award, further cementing Trojan’s leadership in innovation.

Trojan Battery’s commitment to sustainability extends across its product design, recycling practices, and manufacturing processes. In battery design, Trojan incorporates 80% reclaimed materials in new lead-acid batteries, while high-quality materials and proprietary technologies ensure extended battery life, reducing the need for replacements. Trojan’s lead-acid batteries are 99% recyclable, and the company provides convenient, safe recycling options for customers, reflecting its dedication to environmental responsibility. In manufacturing, Trojan consistently invests in innovations and upgrades to minimize its carbon footprint, including a continual reduction of CO₂ emissions per unit produced. These efforts reflect Trojan’s holistic approach to sustainability, ensuring its products and practices contribute to a more sustainable future.

Trojan Battery’s extensive global network of distributors, sales offices, and manufacturing facilities positions the company as a worldwide leader in battery solutions. A network of more than 600 dealers and locations spanning the globe allows Trojan to respond quickly and efficiently to customer needs, providing local support and service no matter where its customers are located. From North America to Asia, Trojan Battery Company provides customers with high-quality products and reliable support they can count on.

“Trojan Battery’s legacy is one of constant evolution and innovation. We’ve come a long way since our humble beginnings and we are extremely proud to be recognized as the leader in energy solutions,” said Rick Heller, CEO of Trojan Battery. “As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to charging into the next century with the same passion, quality, and commitment to excellence.”

Looking to the Future

Trojan Battery hasn’t stopped at 100 years. The company is committed to furthering its R&D initiatives, focusing on increasing energy density, extending cycle life, and leveraging artificial intelligence for smarter battery management. As the world shifts towards renewable energy, Trojan will continue to innovate, ensuring a more sustainable and empowered future.