Top Cities for Rodent Services to Tackle Unwanted Pests

In honor of Rodent Awareness Week (Oct 19-25), Yelp released its Fall Infestation Index mapping out the most rodent-infested cities and sharing tips for getting rid of or preventing the unwanted guests.

Yelp data shows a 21% spike in rodent-related searches nationwide, comparing August 2024 to July 2025. What’s fueling the surge? Experts point to a mix of warmer winters, growing urban density, and increased food delivery— creating ideal conditions for rodents to thrive. Typical rodent-control removal services run around $225; a few unwanted guests can multiply and lead to major headaches and bills down the road.

Yelp’s list of the top cities seeking pest prevention include:

Los Angeles San Franciso New York City Chicago Washington, D.C. Seattle Dallas Austin, Texas Phoenix Boston Portland, Oregon Philadelphia Miami Denver Las Vegas Tampa, Florida Atlanta Minneapolis Baltimore, Maryland Honolulu

As the weather cools down and rodents seek warmth, they can squeeze through even the tiniest gaps to access buildings. A trained pro will carefully inspect the building and pinpoint any potential entry points, including vents, door and window frames, spaces around utility pipes or wires, and cracks in the foundation. Pros can determine the best way to secure these openings, using strong materials such as steel wool, caulk, or hardware cloth, which are tougher for rodents to chew through and last longer.

Rodents love dark, cluttered spaces, especially when they’re filled with nesting materials like cardboard, fabric, or old newspapers. Regularly inspect storage areas for signs of rodents like shredded material, gnaw marks, droppings, or odd smells. Decluttering also removes hiding spots and makes it easier to notice early signs of a problem.

Open trash containers? If you have critter issues, be sure to sweep up crumbs, wipe counters, and promptly store all food in airtight containers. Take the trash out frequently and swap open or weak-lidded bins for containers with snug, chew-resistant lids.

Rodent prevention isn’t just a one-time task. Many pest control businesses on Yelp offer annual or seasonal service plans that include inspections and preventive treatments.