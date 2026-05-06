ISSA Launches Registered Apprenticeship Program

Last week, ISSA, The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, released the Cleaning Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program, a landmark achievement that brings the cleaning profession into the national apprenticeship framework for the first time.

Recently approved by the Department of Labor, ISSA’s Cleaning Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program is a structured workforce-development pathway designed to prepare individuals for professional careers in cleaning and facility services across commercial, institutional, and industrial environments. The program combines on-the-job learning with nationally recognized education and certification, giving apprentices portable credentials and a clear career pathway while giving employers a consistent, skilled talent pipeline.

“The cleaning industry keeps schools, hospitals, businesses, and communities healthy and safe,” said John Nothdurft, ISSA Vice President of Government and Public Affairs. “Our workers deserve the same professional recognition that other skilled trades have long enjoyed.”

ISSA’s Registered Apprenticeship directly addresses labor shortages and workforce development gaps by offering a competency-based, nationally vetted program that includes emphasis on safety, infection prevention, and professional standards. According to the labor department, employers receive US$1.47 for every $1 invested in apprenticeships through improved productivity, lower turnover, and reduced recruitment costs. Additionally, 97% of employers using registered apprenticeships report increased worker productivity, and 92% report improved employee engagement and retention.

For apprentices, the program offers a nationally recognized credential, progressive wage increases, a structured path to supervisory roles, and access to financial support including 529 plans, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding, and state tax credits.

ISSA’s Cleaning Technician Registered Apprenticeship is a one-year, competency-based program featuring a combination of structured training and applied workplace experience, nationally recognized curriculum and certifications, and a focus on safety, infection prevention, and professional standards. Employers in certain states may also be eligible for tax credits to offset the cost of qualified educational expenses and wages for each apprentice at their organization.

To find out more about the apprenticeship and to express interest in participating in the pilot program, read ISSA’s blog post or watch this video.