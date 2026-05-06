ISSA Launches Registered Apprenticeship Program

May 6, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Youth workers

Last week, ISSA, The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, released the Cleaning Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program, a landmark achievement that brings the cleaning profession into the national apprenticeship framework for the first time.

Recently approved by the Department of Labor, ISSA’s Cleaning Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program is a structured workforce-development pathway designed to prepare individuals for professional careers in cleaning and facility services across commercial, institutional, and industrial environments. The program combines on-the-job learning with nationally recognized education and certification, giving apprentices portable credentials and a clear career pathway while giving employers a consistent, skilled talent pipeline.

“The cleaning industry keeps schools, hospitals, businesses, and communities healthy and safe,” said John Nothdurft, ISSA Vice President of Government and Public Affairs. “Our workers deserve the same professional recognition that other skilled trades have long enjoyed.”

ISSA’s Registered Apprenticeship directly addresses labor shortages and workforce development gaps by offering a competency-based, nationally vetted program that includes emphasis on safety, infection prevention, and professional standards. According to the labor department, employers receive US$1.47 for every $1 invested in apprenticeships through improved productivity, lower turnover, and reduced recruitment costs. Additionally, 97% of employers using registered apprenticeships report increased worker productivity, and 92% report improved employee engagement and retention.

For apprentices, the program offers a nationally recognized credential, progressive wage increases, a structured path to supervisory roles, and access to financial support including 529 plans, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding, and state tax credits.

ISSA’s Cleaning Technician Registered Apprenticeship is a one-year, competency-based program featuring a combination of structured training and applied workplace experience, nationally recognized curriculum and certifications, and a focus on safety, infection prevention, and professional standards. Employers in certain states may also be eligible for tax credits to offset the cost of qualified educational expenses and wages for each apprentice at their organization.

To find out more about the apprenticeship and to express interest in participating in the pilot program, read ISSA’s blog post or watch this video.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

New Hampshire state house building

New Hampshire Bill Prohibits Use of Scented Cleaners in State Buildings

Cleaning / News
Joey Coleman presentation at RIA 2026

RIA Keynote Says Stop the Chase and Focus on Retention

Marketing & Sales / News / RIA Beyond
Pressure Is Coming From Every Direction slide from RIA 2026

RIA Town Hall Tackles Tough Industry Questions

News / RIA Beyond
brush fire new houses

Wildfire Smoke May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer

News
Normi and InterNACHI alliance

NORMI™ and InterNACHI® Partner to Advance Mold Education

News / NORMI
Ridgeline Roofing and Restoration

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration Breaks Ground on New Headquarters in Odenville, Alabama

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Do you expect pest activity to be a major cleaning issue this spring?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...