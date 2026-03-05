Top 10 States for Green Building in 2025

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) named the Top 10 States for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in 2025, recognizing the U.S. states with the most LEED-certified commercial space per capita in the last year.

For the second consecutive year, Massachusetts held onto the top spot while Illinois remained in second place in the annual ranking. Colorado climbed six spots to third place while Georgia cracked into the Top 10 States for LEED for the first time since 2023.

In 2025, LEED adoption continued to accelerate nationwide, with thousands of projects designed, built, and operated to save energy, reduce waste and improve occupant health. While office buildings and higher education projects remain strong sectors in LEED adoption, innovation-focused sectors—life sciences, data centers, and advanced manufacturing—are fueling notable growth in several top states. With the U.S. remaining the world’s leading market for LEED certification, recertifications are helping raise performance in existing buildings, signaling a market-wide commitment to continuous improvement and high performance in the built environment.

“LEED is helping states accelerate and scale their approaches to lower carbon, healthier spaces, and smarter operations across every sector of the economy,” said Peter Templeton, USGBC president and CEO. “This year’s Top 10 States demonstrate how innovation and performance come together to deliver measurable results. Their leadership shows that high-performing buildings are not the exception—they are the expectation.”

Innovation-led sectors are particularly expanding their LEED footprints. For example, data center growth is strong in Virginia and California, where owners are prioritizing energy efficiency, grid readiness, and operational resilience.

U.S. LEED adoption among office buildings also remains strong, driven by owners investing in healthier, more efficient spaces that support productivity and employee well-being. A growing share of activity is focused on recertification and performance upgrades. Across states such as New York, Illinois, and Georgia, owners are leveraging LEED to modernize existing buildings, validate performance for tenants, and demonstrate measurable progress toward corporate and environmental commitments.

High-performance building is also widening in scope, reaching large-scale projects such as airports and sports and entertainment venues. Prominent projects such as the Las Vegas Convention Center and Soldier Field in Chicago illustrate how major event destinations can advance energy, water, and waste performance while maintaining world-class visitor experiences.

Across the country, the U.S. saw several LEED v5 early adopter certifications. These projects demonstrate deeper carbon reductions, grid-interactive efficiency, and enhanced human health. LEED v5 provides a practical, outcomes-focused framework. Among the LEED v5 early adopter projects, the Empire State Building’s LEED v5 Platinum milestone anchors this shift and signals how iconic buildings can lead the way—pairing decarbonization strategies with strong indoor environmental quality and performance verification.

“The Empire State Building is the first in New York to achieve LEED v5 Platinum certification,” said Dana Robbins Schneider, senior vice president, director of energy and sustainability at Empire State Realty Trust. “This is an award that is recognized and respected by tenants and aligns with Empire State Realty Trust’s goal to stand out in our pursuit of environmental leadership with operational excellence, healthy spaces, and long-term value for our stakeholders,”

The Top 10 States for LEED are ranked based on newly certified space in 2025. While not officially part of the rankings, the District of Columbia is also recognized for its nation-leading concentration of LEED-certified space. The 2025 Top 10 States for LEED rankings are as follows: