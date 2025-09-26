The Power of Free

Truth be told, in my early years running my carpet cleaning company, I was never a believer in giving away anything for free. It sounded counterintuitive to me.

Why should I work hard only to give my service away? But here’s the thing: I learned that trust isn’t something people hand to you, especially when it comes to letting individuals into their homes. You must earn it. And the way I earned trust—and attracted a flood of new clients—was with a free room of carpet cleaning.

Dominate the ‘free’ marketing game

Now, maybe you’ve heard my story before. Perhaps you even tried this tactic yourself. But let me share how I dominated the “free” marketing game and how you can, too.

Choose the right neighborhoods : Don’t offer free services to just anyone. Target neighborhoods you want to work in—gated communities, upscale areas, places where homeowners appreciate and value good service. These are the clients who not only pay well but also respect the effort you put into your work.

Choose the right neighborhoods : Don't offer free services to just anyone. Target neighborhoods you want to work in—gated communities, upscale areas, places where homeowners appreciate and value good service. These are the clients who not only pay well but also respect the effort you put into your work.

Limit the size of the free offer: A free room doesn't mean an entire basement or an open-concept living area. Be specific. Offer a 10-foot-by-12-foot room or 120 square feet. It's enough to impress, but not so much that you're losing your shirt on the deal.

Homeowners only: Make sure you're working with the decision-makers. Renters are less likely to value the service and are less likely to become long-term clients. Homeowners are more invested in maintaining their property and are more likely to call you back.

Keep it no-strings-attached: Never tell a customer, "Well, you have to buy this to get that." Keep the offer pure and simple. If they only want their free room cleaned, do it. Say, thank you. Smile. Move on.

Earn their trust

Now, here’s the kicker: Your competitors may have tried the free room tactic—I know mine did. And let me tell you, they failed miserably. Why? They offered a free room of carpet cleaning to renters, people living in the worst areas of town, and those who would never refer excellent service to anyone. They wasted their time, energy, and marketing dollars chasing customers who had no intention of becoming loyal to them.

The free room is a powerful strategy, but it won’t work through an email blast or a generic social media post. It’s designed to be delivered straight to the homeowner. And how you get them is through the postal service.

Yes, I’m talking about good old-fashioned direct mail—a letter or a postcard sent directly to the neighborhoods you want to work in. That’s how you make this strategy work. No algorithms, no filters—just a clear message delivered to the right people—is all that is required.

Here’s why this works: Many of those customers are trying you out. They’ve been burned before—by upsells, bait-and-switch tactics, or subpar service. They’re waiting for you to prove them wrong, to disappoint them.

But when you show up, deliver remarkable service, and don’t push for anything more, you blow their expectations out of the water. You earn their trust. And guess what happens next?

They call you back repeatedly. They refer you to their friends, their family, and their neighbors. They become loyal customers for life.

That’s how you build trust. That’s how you create a legacy. And all it took was one free room of carpet cleaning.