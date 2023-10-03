The Power of Data, Statistics, and Processes to Hire Top Sales Talent

October 3, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Ed Marsh on Hiring

How often have you been challenged by the hiring of a salesperson? While finding the right person for any position in your company is important, filling the position of salesperson can be a critical make-or-break situation for your business.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, growth and strategy consultant Ed Marsh, the founder and principal of Consilium Global Business Advisors, shows how you can use data and statistics to consistently find and select the best salespeople for your company.

To learn more about the processes that Marsh suggests, watch or listen to the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.

