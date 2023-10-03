The Power of Data, Statistics, and Processes to Hire Top Sales Talent
How often have you been challenged by the hiring of a salesperson? While finding the right person for any position in your company is important, filling the position of salesperson can be a critical make-or-break situation for your business.
On this episode of Straight Talk!, growth and strategy consultant Ed Marsh, the founder and principal of Consilium Global Business Advisors, shows how you can use data and statistics to consistently find and select the best salespeople for your company.
To learn more about the processes that Marsh suggests, watch or listen to the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.
Click and Watch:
You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:
For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.
Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.
Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company
ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!