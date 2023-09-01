The Marketing and Sales Integration Strategy Demystified

September 1, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Ed Marsh

Sales and marketing are supposed to go hand in hand—but when teams act too independently, the proper integration between the two doesn’t always take place.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Ed Marsh, a growth and strategy consultant and the founder and principal of Consilium Global Business Advisors, discusses several concepts that can help you integrate your marketing and sales efforts.

To learn more about these strategies to bring your marketing and sales teams into sync, watch the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Dean Mercado

Elevate Your Strategy: 5 Game-Changing Sales & Marketing Automation Campaigns to Spark Success

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Workplace inspection

DOL Proposes Revisions to Workplace Inspections

Business Management & Operations / News
Spending money

US Consumers Less Confident About Finances in August 2023

Business Management & Operations / News
Writing

Writing Your Bio? It’s NOT All About You!

Marketing & Sales
Iris Weinstein

Not ‘Just’ a Trade Show: Check Out Everything ISSA Show North America 2023 Has to Offer

ISSA / News / Video
Denai Wolfe

Learn How to Control Your Finances at ISSA Show North America 2023

ISSA / News / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...