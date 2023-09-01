The Marketing and Sales Integration Strategy Demystified

Sales and marketing are supposed to go hand in hand—but when teams act too independently, the proper integration between the two doesn’t always take place.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Ed Marsh, a growth and strategy consultant and the founder and principal of Consilium Global Business Advisors, discusses several concepts that can help you integrate your marketing and sales efforts.

To learn more about these strategies to bring your marketing and sales teams into sync, watch the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.

﻿

