The Long Game of Social Media

When I owned Premiere Carpet Cleaners, I learned a thing or two about people. Sure, I could talk about the technical side of carpet cleaning all day long—fiber types, stain removers, and the best methods for restoring carpets to their former glory. None of that mattered if I didn’t first build trust with my clients.

When I showed up at someone’s door, I wasn’t just there to clean their carpet. I was stepping into their world, their home—where they wanted to feel clean, comfortable, and cared for. They didn’t need a sales pitch about how I was the best. They needed reassurance that I understood their concerns and would treat their home with respect. That’s how I earned repeat business and referrals—not by selling harder, but by connecting deeper.

Build Relationships on Social Media

Reflecting on my carpet-cleaning days, I realize the same principles apply to social media today. My clients didn’t want me to bombard them with technical jargon about carpets. They wanted to know that I understood their problems. They wanted solutions, not a sales pitch. They wanted to feel valued and heard.

Fast-forward to today and the same principle applies to social media. Yet, the so-called “gurus” keep barking about how every post needs to make money. That’s laughable. Social media isn’t about throwing sales pitches in every post; it’s about showing up like I did at those front doors—with the intention to listen, connect, and serve.

If all your posts shout, “Buy from me,” you’re missing the point. People don’t scroll through their feeds looking for ads—they’re looking for connection. They want to laugh, learn, and be inspired. They’re looking for someone who adds value to their day, not someone who treats them like a walking ATM.

Your audience isn’t a list of dollar signs waiting to be cashed in. They’re people. People who want to feel valued, understood, and appreciated.

When you’re posting on social media, ask yourself:

Are you educating them?

Are you making them laugh, think, or feel something?

Are you giving them a reason to trust you before they even consider buying from you?

Let me tell you what doesn’t work—shouting “Buy now!” into the void every day. People will scroll right past you faster than I could clean a wine spill (and trust me, I was fast). They’re already overwhelmed with ads, noise, and empty promises. If all you’re doing is adding to the chaos, they’ll tune you out.

Be Their Problem Solver First

Here’s what does work: Become their go-to problem solver. Just like my clients trusted me to clean their carpets and solve their toughest stain disasters, your audience needs to trust you as someone who can make their lives easier, better, or even just a little more enjoyable.

Social media is about building relationships first and sales second. It’s a long game, but it’s a game worth playing. Share stories that resonate. Post tips that help. Show them who you are, what you stand for, and why you care. Let them see the human behind the brand.

When people start feeling like they know you, they’ll begin to like you. They’ll trust you when they see consistency in how you show up—whether you’re talking about marketing, carpet cleaning, or anything else. And when they trust you, they’ll buy from you—not because you begged them to, but because you’ve earned the privilege of their business.

Social Media is an Opportunity to Build Trust

Stop chasing the quick sale and focus on what you’re leaving behind—a connection, a relationship, a legacy. That’s how you win.

So, how do you do it? Start by asking yourself what your audience needs. What problems can you solve? What stories can you share that will make them feel seen and understood? How can you entertain, educate, or inspire them?

Be real.

Be consistent.

And most importantly, be patient.

Building trust takes time, but it’s worth every second. Because when people trust you, they’ll buy from you—not because you begged them to, but because they genuinely want to work with you.

Social media is no different. It’s not your cash register; it’s your handshake, smile, and opportunity to connect, build relationships, and create something meaningful.

So next time a guru tells you you’re doing it wrong because your posts aren’t making money, remind them that trust pays bigger dividends than a hard sell ever could. Then go post something that builds trust—and watch how the long game changes everything.