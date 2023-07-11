The Insidious Danger of ‘Displacement Activities’

July 11, 2023Jeff Cross
Steve Toburen

Have you ever found yourself busy—just for the sake of being busy? Busy work—or “displacement activities”—are all the tasks you do for your business that have little to no importance, especially when it comes to growing your business and generating income. 

In this edition of Take 5 With Cleanfax, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross interviews Steve Toburen, the founder of Home Front Success, about such activities, which sneak into the routine of business owners and keep them from doing the things they really need to get done. Toburen shares three strategies to ensure that displacement activities don’t take over with you and your company. You can subscribe to Toburen’s weekly QuickTIP newsletter here.

To learn how to stay on task with your most meaningful business activities, watch or listen to the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

