The Hidden Work of the Trades

October 20, 2025Chuck Violand
Insurance - Restoration Handshake

My wife and I hired a landscaping crew to reshape our yard. As they arranged flagstones, spread pea gravel, and worked the soil, I thought about a podcast featuring Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former U.S. surgeon general. He drew a clear line between fixing and healing but argued we need both.

Though landscapers and surgeon generals aren’t usually in the same business, in this case, they’re aligned. Murthy’s message applies to the crew in my yard and to nearly everyone in the trades and service industries: The work you see is only part of the job.

Fixing is just the start

We initiated the project to prevent water from leaking into our lower level. Poor drainage caused rainwater to accumulate near the foundation, rather than being directed away from it, and the house suffered the consequences.

We fixed the problem by installing a new downspout that can handle heavy rainfall and by regrading the area to shed water from the house. The healing that followed caught my attention even more.

The target area included an unpaved, gravel walkway I had neglected for years. Runoff from a nearby embankment slowly accumulated and nudged the grade toward the house, ultimately leading to the leak.

Each time I walked that path, I told myself to deal with it, then pushed it to the back of the list. The neglect bothered me. It chipped away at my pride in our home and dulled the beauty of that space.

Don’t forget the healing

In the trades and service industries, the physical result matters, but it isn’t the whole story. Healing often sits beneath the surface. Because most of us never received training to address emotional fallout, we usually overlook or undervalue it.

That’s why soft skills—communication, empathy, adaptability, listening, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence—belong in every toolkit. These skills ease the anxiety, pain, guilt, blame, isolation, and other hurts that travel with the problems clients hire us to fix.

In our case, healing started as soon as the fixing began. I stopped wincing at the walkway and started taking photos to share with friends. My mood lifts when I step into the refreshed space. Even the flowers we planted along that path seem a little brighter.

Our services provide us with front-row opportunities to deliver that kind of healing to customers, both internally and externally. If we notice the need and make space for it, we provide more than a repair. We provide relief.

Chuck Violand
Read Chuck Violand's Posts

Chuck Violand

Chuck Violand is the founder of Violand Management Associates (VMA), a highly respected consulting company in the restoration and cleaning industries. Through VMA, he works with business owners and companies to develop their people and profits. For more information, visit www.violand.com.

Follow Chuck Violand

Related Posts

taking action

Taking Action

Business Management & Operations
carpet cleaning industry growth

The Next Decade of Clean: Why This Is Your Moment

Business Management & Operations
Laurie Sewell

Is It Time to Ditch the Work/Life Balance Concept?

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video
artificial_intelligence_processor_800

From Opponent to Teammate: Rethinking AI’s Role in Your Daily Work

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / Products & Technologies / Video / Webinar
Emotional intelligence (EI) or emotional quotient (EQ), framework diagram chart infographic banner with icon vector has empathy, motivation, social skills, self regulation and self awareness. Emotion.

Tap Into Soft Skills to Grow Your Business

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems

The 2025 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Professional Cleaning and Restoration Systems of Connecticut

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...