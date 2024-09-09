The Future of Paper: How Sofidel is Navigating Adversity and Driving Innovation

September 9, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Sofidel_Mark_kirchgasser_800

Straight Talk Sofidel logos

The paper industry, particularly in the away-from-home sector, has been significantly affected by external factors, such as a sluggish commercial real estate market and the reliance on aging machines.

These challenges have driven the need for innovation and strategic adaptation to meet changing market demands.

Sofidel, a leader in the paper manufacturing industry, is rising to these challenges. In this special episode of Straight Talk!, Mark Kirchgasser, Vice President of Sales—Away from Home, Sofidel America, shares innovative strategies that Sofidel is implementing now and planning for the future to meet customer demand and the ever-growing need for sustainable products.

Learn more about Sofidel America, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IICRC

Second Limited Public Review for IICRC S400 Standard Now Open

News
PuroClean feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: PuroClean

Sponsored
Legend feature5

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Ebac feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Ebac Industrial Products

Sponsored
Delmhorst-stacked-feature-180x150

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Delmhorst

Sponsored
Corelogic feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: CoreLogic

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...