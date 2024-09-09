The Future of Paper: How Sofidel is Navigating Adversity and Driving Innovation

The paper industry, particularly in the away-from-home sector, has been significantly affected by external factors, such as a sluggish commercial real estate market and the reliance on aging machines.

These challenges have driven the need for innovation and strategic adaptation to meet changing market demands.

Sofidel, a leader in the paper manufacturing industry, is rising to these challenges. In this special episode of Straight Talk!, Mark Kirchgasser, Vice President of Sales—Away from Home, Sofidel America, shares innovative strategies that Sofidel is implementing now and planning for the future to meet customer demand and the ever-growing need for sustainable products.

Learn more about Sofidel America, click here.