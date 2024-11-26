The First 30-Seconds: How to Impress Cleaning Customers From the Start

Cleanfax sits down with Kyle Kluth with Pinnacle Eco Clean and digs into strategies to make the best first impression on first-time customers.

Learn how small actions, professionalism, and confidence can win customers over in the first 30 seconds, and get practical tips for training employees, ensuring consistency, and building lasting relationships from the very first interaction.

Whether you’re a business owner or part of a team, this video is packed with strategies to help you stand out and succeed.

