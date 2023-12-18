The Experience Conference & Exhibition
The Experience Conference and Exhibition, April 3–5, 2024, at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a unique event in the cleaning and restoration industry. It offers a distinctive, immersive experience, highlighted by a fully engaging flood house demonstration within the expo hall, where attendees can actively participate in real cleaning and restoration scenarios. This event provides opportunities for attendees to connect with suppliers, vendors, peers, and subject matter experts, facilitating the evaluation of the latest cleaning supplies and discussion of industry trends. Primarily aimed at owners, managers, and technicians in the cleaning and restoration sector, the conference also offers networking opportunities and access to the latest industry tools, equipment, and technology.