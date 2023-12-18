NeXus 2024
The Aramsco Nexus 2024 Meeting, scheduled for March 18–19, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the largest trade shows in the industries of restoration, concrete surface preparation, abatement, safety, and professional cleaning. The event kicks off with a welcome reception at Drai’s Beach Club and will be held at The Mirage. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the latest industry trends, learn from experts, and interact with exhibitors in various formal and informal settings.