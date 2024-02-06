ISSA Scholars 2024-2025 Applications Open for Scholarships

February 6, 2024cleanfaxstg
ISSA Scholars logo

ISSA Scholars, an ISSA Charities™ signature program, has opened its scholarship applications for the 2024–2025 academic year. Employees of all ISSA member companies and their families are encouraged to apply now through April 12, 2024. There are also opportunities for member companies to donate to a scholarship fund or develop a new fund to support our efforts.

“Our commitment is not just to financial support but to nurturing the future leaders of the cleaning industry. As ISSA Scholars continues to invest in the potential of bright minds, we proudly extend scholarships to deserving students, empowering them to reach new heights in higher education,” said ISSA Charities Director of Development Sandy Wolfrum. “We’re eager to see this year’s exceptional applicants!”

On an annual basis, ISSA Scholars awards scholarships to students who showcase outstanding academic and leadership qualities. These scholarships serve as a beacon of support, alleviating the financial strain of tuition for individuals affiliated with ISSA member companies, including employees and their immediate family members, as they embark on their educational journeys at accredited four-year colleges and universities.

This year, ISSA Hygieia Network, an ISSA Charities signature program dedicated to the advancement and retention of women in the cleaning industry, has increased the ISSA Hygieia Network Scholarship from US$3,500 to $5,000. Applicants for this scholarship must be a female employee of an active ISSA Member company and have a minimum two years of experience in the cleaning industry. The funds can be used toward any level of undergraduate or post-graduate degrees.

With the support of generous ISSA member companies, ISSA Scholars awarded $142,000 in financial aid to 49 students in 2023. Member companies looking to provide support can donate to existing funds or develop their own scholarship award. ISSA announces the complete list of scholarship recipients and company sponsors each year.

To apply for a scholarship or to donate to ISSA Scholars, visit issacharities.org/issa-scholars/

To create a scholarship fund under an ISSA member company, contact Michon Mohan at [email protected].

Read cleanfaxstg's Posts

cleanfaxstg

Follow cleanfaxstg

Related Posts

Cover Jan-Feb 2024 ISSA Today

January/February Edition of ISSA Today Now Online

ISSA / News
SouthernCAT logo

SouthernCAT Announces Appointment of Director of Restoration

New Hires and Appointments / News
IICRC logo

IICRC Mold Remediation Standard Now Available for Public Review

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News
Kelley Dolan

Violand Management Associates Hires New Business Development Advisor

New Hires and Appointments / News
Encircle and CoreLogic

Encircle Announces Integration With CoreLogic

News
IICRC logo

IICRC Solicits Input on Wildfire Restoration Standard

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News / Training

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...