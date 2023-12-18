2024 International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo (RIA)

December 18, 2023Cleanfax Staff
RIA 2024 EXPO

The 2024 International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo (RIA), being held from April 8–10 in Dallas, Texas, is a key event for restoration and reconstruction professionals. It offers networking, educational sessions, and insights into the latest industry trends. The convention, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, includes courses, keynote speeches, breakout sessions on various topics, and opportunities for earning up to 13 CE credits with RIA and IICRC. Highlights include industry awards, a golf tournament, and a session titled Masters of Recovery: A Candid Look at Disaster Restoration Success.

Learn more.

