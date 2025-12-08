Register Today for Our Webinar: Training in 2030

December 8, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Eye on 2030

Join Cleanfax on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. CT for an exciting webinar topic: Training in 2030: AI Coaches, Smart Glasses, and the End of the Notepad.

AI coaches that give real-time feedback on job sites. Smart glasses that overlay step-by-step instructions while techs work. Wearables that track competency development automatically.

The question isn’t whether training will change by the year 2030. It’s whether your company will be ready when it does.

This year-end webinar takes you five years into the future to explore what’s coming for workforce training in the cleaning and restoration industries. We’ll separate the hype from what’s actually going to make a difference on a restoration jobsite.

Whether you’re a training skeptic or an early adopter, you’ll leave with a clearer picture of what’s ahead, and how you should be thinking about today to stay competitive tomorrow.

Register today, here! After the live event has ended, you will receive a link to the recorded webinar.

