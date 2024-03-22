The Culture Code: Cracking the Formula for Business Success

A positive company culture fosters a sense of belonging and purpose among employees, leading to higher levels of engagement and job satisfaction. When employees feel valued and connected to their workplace culture, they are more likely to stay with the company for the long term.

Chuck Violand is the founder of Violand Management Associates and has authored a book entitled “Forging Dynasty Businesses: The Competitive Edge of Enduring Teams.” In this episode of Straight Talk!, Violand discusses company culture, shares details of two companies that he spotlights in his book, and provides several strategies cleaning and restoration company owners can embrace to create the very best culture in their organizations.

Click and Watch:

