The Culture Code: Cracking the Formula for Business Success

March 22, 2024Jeff Cross
Company Culture

A positive company culture fosters a sense of belonging and purpose among employees, leading to higher levels of engagement and job satisfaction. When employees feel valued and connected to their workplace culture, they are more likely to stay with the company for the long term.

Chuck Violand is the founder of Violand Management Associates and has authored a book entitled “Forging Dynasty Businesses: The Competitive Edge of Enduring Teams.” In this episode of Straight Talk!, Violand discusses company culture, shares details of two companies that he spotlights in his book, and provides several strategies cleaning and restoration company owners can embrace to create the very best culture in their organizations.

Click and Watch:


Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

