Texas Challenges New Overtime Rule

June 7, 2024Cleanfax Staff
U.S. Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) new ruling to extend overtime protections—set to take effect on July 1—is being challenged in three Texas district courts. On June 3, two separate lawsuits filed by the same software company and in May by the state of Texas charge the DOL lacks the authority to make the change, according to Bloomberg Law.

The lawsuits hope to halt a final ruling announced in April that raises the minimum salary threshold to qualify for time-and-a-half pay after 40 hours of work in a week. Starting July 1, workers earning less than US$43,888 per year, or $844 per week, would be eligible for overtime pay. By January 1, 2025, the salary threshold would increase to $58,656 per year, or $1,128 per week. The DOL estimates that the new rule would make 4 million workers newly eligible for overtime, but the lawsuits challenge the new rule would allow overtime payments to an additionally 7.7 million workers, Reuters reported.

The new regulations also offers automatic increases to the salary eligibility level every three years, beginning in 2027, to keep pace with the changing labor market and wages, CNBC reported.

The current salary ceiling for overtime pay is $35,568 per year based on a limit placed in 2019—the first increase since 2004.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Small business credit line

More Funding for Small Business Owners

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News
teen cleaning

Facility Cleaning and Maintenance Makes List of Jobs Dangerous to Teens

Cleaning / Labor / News
EPA

EPA Targets Chemical Found in Cleaning Products

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Health & Safety / News
Scott Tucker

Unlocking Potential: The Journey to Restoration Excellence

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Training / Video
Older Hispanic woman cleaning a table

American Workforce Evolves to Older, More Diverse

Cleaning / Industry Research / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
mopping up floor

Resources to Ensure Fair Pay For Disaster Recovery Work

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Disasters / Labor / Leadership Tips / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...