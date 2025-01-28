Superior Environmental Solutions Acquires American Remediation & Environmental

Superior Environmental Solutions (SES), a leading provider of comprehensive, vertically integrated environmental and industrial services and a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners LLC acquired American Remediation & Environmental Inc. The acquisition, SES’s largest to date, expands the company’s operations into Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, broadening its geographic reach and further expanding SES’s position as a leading provider of environmental and industrial services with 13 locations primarily in the Southeast and Midwest states.

Founded in 2003, American Environmental, headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, is a mission critical industrial services, tank maintenance, and environmental services company serving a blue-chip customer base. American Environmental operates in highly technical end markets including chemical, steel, refining and midstream, and other industries. The company’s unique robotic tank cleaning is highly complementary to SES’s existing suite of automated equipment. American Environmental employs approximately 180 people.

Including this acquisition, SES has over 900 employees operating from over 44 facilities located in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, and California. Its offerings include a broad range of environmental and industrial capabilities, such as emergency response, hydro blasting and vacuum truck services, to more than 1,400 plus regional customers in end markets including agriculture, food processing, metals, utilities, automotive, refining, and chemicals.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.