Summit Restoration Enters New Key Markets

June 4, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Florida-based Summit Restoration is expanding its operations into North CarolinaTexas, and California. The company now employs over 100 people directly and indirectly.

“When we started Summit Restoration, our goal was simple: to create a company that responds with professionalism, integrity, and precision,” said Daniela Isaac Hoffmann, Summit Restoration co-founder and chief operating officer. “As we expand into North CarolinaTexas, and California, our mission remains the same—deliver consistent quality and care to every homeowner and partner we serve.”

With over a decade of experience in business operations, Hoffmann has led the development of scalable systems, high-performing teams, and client-focused service delivery across all of Summit’s divisions. Her guidance has been key in positioning the company as a trusted provider in water damage restoration, roof mitigation, and structural dry-outs—not just in Florida, but now across state lines.

Hoffmann holds certifications in Water Damage Restoration (WRT) and Applied Structural Drying (ASD) and is actively involved in major industry associations including the Restoration Industry Association (RIA), Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), and the Restoration Association of Florida (RAF). She is also furthering her executive education at Harvard Business School and The Wharton School.

