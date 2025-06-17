Summer Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available

June 17, 2025Cleanfax Staff
The 2025 Summer issue of Cleanfax is now available in digital format.

The 2025 Summer issue of Cleanfax is now available in digital format.

In this issue of Cleanfax, learn how to tackle challenging pet odors, gather data from the annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, and discover how to use artificial intelligence to make a positive difference in your company. Then delve into the psychology of hoarding for tips on how your business can help in these challenging situations.

Read about why “old-school” marketing is stronger than ever and explore how cleaning and restoration companies can tap into the profits that providing clean, healthy air can bring.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue

Keep up to date on industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of Cleanfax magazine.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ICE Police

Will You Be Prepared When ICE Comes Knocking?

Business Management & Operations
Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of ISSA

Safer Choice Program Continues After EPA Reorganization

News / Sustainability
digital marketing

How to Stay Relevant in a Hyper-digital World

Business Management & Operations
From New Hire to Next Leader: Building Training Programs That Drive Retention & Career Growth

Register Today for Our Free Webinar: From New Hire to Next Leader

events / News / Webinar
First Onsite

First Onsite Adds Certified Trauma Specialist Jordan Frady

New Hires and Appointments / News
tornado damage

Americans Say Stricter Building Standards Are a Good Idea

Disasters / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much of your restoration business comes from self-pay clients?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...