Summer Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available

The 2025 Summer issue of Cleanfax is now available in digital format.

In this issue of Cleanfax, learn how to tackle challenging pet odors, gather data from the annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, and discover how to use artificial intelligence to make a positive difference in your company. Then delve into the psychology of hoarding for tips on how your business can help in these challenging situations.

Read about why “old-school” marketing is stronger than ever and explore how cleaning and restoration companies can tap into the profits that providing clean, healthy air can bring.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue

Keep up to date on industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of Cleanfax magazine.