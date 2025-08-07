Summer 2025 Restoration Showcase: Legend Brands

August 7, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Legend dri eaz feature

Stack two of the LGR 5000 dehumidifiers to roll onto every job. Its heavy-duty telescoping handle makes stairs easy, and you can carry airmovers on top to further streamline setup.

With max water removal of 145 pints, this ultra-compact, Xactimate® Large dehumidifier is the perfect size for most water damage restoration jobs. It’s also amazingly quiet, lightweight and draws only 5 amps.

The simple digital home screen shows real-time inlet and outlet temperature and RH, GPP and the GPP delta, and easy-access menus show filter change and maintenance alerts.

Use its built-in Bluetooth and WiFi for remote monitoring with a free mobile app. And get the industry’s best warranty from Dri-Eaz, the long-trusted US-based manufacturer of quality drying equipment.

Contact: 800-932-3030 | www.drieaz.info/new-lgr5000

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Ebac feature

Summer 2025 Restoration Showcase: Industrial Product Inc.

Sponsored
Dehumidifier

Secrets Behind the Best LGR Dehumidifiers

Products & Technologies / Sponsored
Ebac feature

Mold Remediation Showcase Spring 2025: Ebac Industrial Products

Sponsored
HTX30 Feature Delmhorst

Mold Remediation Showcase Spring 2025: Delmhorst

Sponsored
LegendBrands_CFX_IndLead_feature

Cleaning Industry Leader Profiles Spring 2025: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Aero Tech feature

Cleaning Industry Leader Profiles Spring 2025: Aero Tech

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...