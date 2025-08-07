Summer 2025 Restoration Showcase: Legend Brands

Stack two of the LGR 5000 dehumidifiers to roll onto every job. Its heavy-duty telescoping handle makes stairs easy, and you can carry airmovers on top to further streamline setup.

With max water removal of 145 pints, this ultra-compact, Xactimate® Large dehumidifier is the perfect size for most water damage restoration jobs. It’s also amazingly quiet, lightweight and draws only 5 amps.

The simple digital home screen shows real-time inlet and outlet temperature and RH, GPP and the GPP delta, and easy-access menus show filter change and maintenance alerts.

Use its built-in Bluetooth and WiFi for remote monitoring with a free mobile app. And get the industry’s best warranty from Dri-Eaz, the long-trusted US-based manufacturer of quality drying equipment.