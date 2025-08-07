Summer 2025 Restoration Showcase: Industrial Product Inc.

August 7, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Ebac feature

The HM150/HM150-H dehumidifiers are recent additions to the EIPL range of Rotational Molded Polyethylene Housings.

This durable housing and EIPL’s years of experience with refrigeration systems ensure the product not only looks the part but can also outperform competitors’ models of similar capacities.

The rotationally molded body with integral handles ensures ease of transportation and ease of storage. The plug-and-play operation couldn’t be simpler: Place the hose in a drain point, connect the unit to a power source, and switch it on. The HM150-H has the additional benefit of in-built humidity control, allowing for precise control and a digital readout.

Contact: 757-873-6800 | www.ebacusa.com

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Legend dri eaz feature

Summer 2025 Restoration Showcase: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Dehumidifier

Secrets Behind the Best LGR Dehumidifiers

Products & Technologies / Sponsored
Ebac feature

Mold Remediation Showcase Spring 2025: Ebac Industrial Products

Sponsored
HTX30 Feature Delmhorst

Mold Remediation Showcase Spring 2025: Delmhorst

Sponsored
LegendBrands_CFX_IndLead_feature

Cleaning Industry Leader Profiles Spring 2025: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Aero Tech feature

Cleaning Industry Leader Profiles Spring 2025: Aero Tech

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...