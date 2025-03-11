Stellar Service Brands Welcomes Zach Munroe as Vice President of Franchise Development

Stellar Service Brands, the parent company of Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, and Softroc, appointed Zach Munroe vice president of franchise development.

Munroe brings extensive experience in franchise growth strategy and operational excellence, making him an ideal leader to attract and vet prospective franchisees across Stellar Service Brands’ portfolio. His proven track record in guiding brands through significant growth phases complements Stellar Service Brands’ commitment to creating new pathways for entrepreneurs in the home services industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach Munroe to the Stellar Service Brands leadership team,” said Jessica Wescott, Stellar Service Brands CEO. “Zach’s extensive experience in franchise development will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and support our franchisees’ success across all of our brands. His leadership will be vital as we work toward our ambitious goal of adding 45 new franchises in 2025.”

In addition to this strategic hire, Stellar Service Brands is pleased to announce the promotion of three key leaders to senior vice president roles:

Amanda Evans has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing for all brands within the Stellar Service Brands portfolio. Evans’ innovative marketing strategies reflect the value of “We Are Learners,” continually enhancing the company’s presence in the home services industry and creating opportunities for franchisees.

Kevin Rychel has been promoted to senior vice president of operations at Restoration 1. Rychel’s dedication to operational excellence and his commitment to “Putting People First” have been integral to Restoration 1’s continued success and alignment with Stellar Service Brands’ mission to build strong relationships with franchisees and exceed customer expectations.

Caleb Ward has been promoted to senior vice president of finance. Ward exemplifies the value of “We Solve Problems” by simplifying complex financial strategies and leading initiatives that drive the company’s growth.

“These promotions recognize the outstanding contributions Amanda, Kevin, and Caleb have made to our organization,” Wescott added. “Their leadership, expertise, and commitment to our core values are key to supporting our franchisees and driving success across all brands.”