Stellar Service Brands Sells Softroc Franchise Brand to its Former President

November 20, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Stellar Service Brands_800

Stellar Service Brands has completed the sale of its subsidiary Softroc, a rubber safety surfacing solution, to former President of Softroc and bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, Courtney Harmon. Harmon has also purchased The Driveway Co., a service line offered under the Softroc brand providing concrete maintenance and repair solutions, as part of the acquisition. 

“Courtney has been an integral part of Softroc’s history, growth, and success,” said Jessica Wescott, Stellar Service Brands CEO. “We’re deeply grateful for her contributions to our brands, franchise communities, and vendor partners over the past four years. We’re confident she is the best person to step into this role and guide the brand into its next phase of growth and achievement. We wish her the very best as she starts this exciting new chapter in owning the Softroc franchise brand.” 

Softroc will be headquartered in Waco, Texas, under the continued leadership of Courtney Harmon. In her ongoing role, Harmon will lead Softroc’s national network of franchises, continuing the company’s mission to transform outdoor spaces including swimming pools, playgrounds, patios, porches, boat decking, garage floors and more with high-quality rubber surfacing solutions. 

“Being a part of the first group of franchisees of The Driveway Co. and helping to establish the Softroc brand in 2021, this opportunity feels both deeply meaningful and incredibly exciting,” Harmon said. “From the start, I’ve believed in the mission and values of this brand, and I’ve seen firsthand the impact it has on franchise owners, their teams and their communities. Taking on ownership now is more than just the next chapter in my career. It’s a chance to continue building something I truly have a passion for.” 

The purchase of the Softroc franchise brand underscores Stellar Service Brands’ strength in developing impactful franchise systems. Stellar Service Brands remains committed to building, launching, and servicing successful brands in the home services industry, with Restoration 1 and bluefrog Plumbing, + Drain in its current franchise portfolio. 

