SteamMaster Golf Awards Over $32K to Local Nonprofits

January 29, 2026Cleanfax Staff
close up golf club and golf ball on green grass with sunrise background

SteamMaster announced the distribution of US$32,079 to three local nonprofit organizations following its 2025 SteamMaster Golf Charity Event, continuing a long-standing commitment to giving back to the Eagle County community.

This year’s funds were awarded to:

  • Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund
  • Vail Valley Charitable Fund
  • Mountain Valley Horse Rescue

With this year’s contribution, SteamMaster Golf has now raised more than $680,000 for local nonprofit organizations during the past 18 years, through 19 charity tournaments. The funds support programs that provide emergency assistance, crisis response, and direct help to individuals and families across Eagle County.

“Our community shows up when it matters,” said Raj Manickam, owner of SteamMaster, Minturn, Colorado. “This event is about neighbors helping neighbors, and making sure critical resources are there when people need them most.”

SteamMaster’s annual charity golf event is supported by local businesses, sponsors, volunteers, and participants who return year after year to help strengthen the community in which they live and work.

