STAFDA Announces Excellence in Distribution Program

June 20, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Nashville

For the past 23 years, the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA) has been a co-sponsoring association of the University of Innovative Distribution (UID), a four-day management school for professionals in distribution and the supply chain, held each March in Indianapolis.

However, at the end of February, the company managing UID terminated its contract, leaving the future of UID in limbo. Because of the value and importance of this program, STAFDA is announcing its Excellence in Distribution school for all professionals in the construction and industrial space. 

“UlD was originally called the University of Industrial Distribution and catered to our industry. But a management decision was made to expand into other non-industrial channels of distribution, and hence the name was changed from ‘Industrial’ to ‘Innovative,’” said Georgia Foley, STAFDA’s CEO. ”Many people want a return to the core curriculum of distribution and the supply chain. They also want a shorter program and speakers to give their ‘best 90 minutes’ of coursework rather than a half-day program dedicated to one subject.”

The Excellence in Distribution program will be held March 12–14 at the Hilton Nashville in Kentucky. Key topics include outside sales, branch management, human resources (HR), profitability, warehousing, inventory, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“All companies in the construction and industrial channel are encouraged to attend, not just STAFDA members,” said Foley. “We’re all in this space together, and Excellence in Distribution is designed for the betterment of our industry.”

STAFDA has prior experience: From the mid-80s to 1999, the Association ran a four-day management school called Excellence in Management. It was originally held on the campus of Texas A&M and later at Purdue University.

While the sessions will end at Noon on Thursday, March 14, attendees who want a fun diversion before heading home can experience an optional tour of the Jack Daniels whiskey distillery, 90 minutes away in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

STAFDA members will receive preferential pricing, but as the Excellence in Distribution program is designed to serve the construction, industrial, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, living building material (LBM), safety, concrete, and other markets within the construction channel, it’ll be open to distributors, manufacturers, representatives, general contractors, industry buying groups, and all professionals who want to learn and grow.

Registration will open in late November. While a program website is in the works, interested parties are invited to catch updates via STAFDA’s social media, including its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

