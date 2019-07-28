AMAZING All-in-One Carpet, Tile, Upholstery, Degreaser, and Encapsulation Cleaner for Professionals

Carpet Details naturally releases dirt and oils from surfaces, utilizing a proprietary process and blend of pure,

natural minerals and has been providing custom spotters to flooring retailers since 1991.

Neutral 8.1 pH

Mill approved for stain-resistant fibers

Healthier for you and your customers

Not heat activated

No acid rinse needed, zero browning

No VOCs, 100% odorless

Non-allergenic, no solvents, no polymers

No foam = No sticky soap

Unparalleled, fiber penetrating encapsulation

Never loses effectiveness. Never expires

Freeze-thaw stable

Will not corrode metal

Not a private-labeled product

Incredible on all fibers (polyester, olefin, nylon, etc.)

Drastically reduces ordering, stocking, mixing, and training on several chemicals

Perfect for commercial glue-down carpet

Prespray entire areas for faster cleaning (no worries if it dries before getting to it)

The Easiest Mold Removal System…Period

Increase your company’s margins

No franchise fees

No minimum purchases

Low overhead costs

Minimal required equipment

Drastically reduce labor cost

Be the leader in mold technology

Exclusive product line

Advanced technician training

Remarkable same-day results

Indoor air quality (IAQ) specialists

Excellent customer satisfaction