March/April 2024 Restoration Showcase: Mediclean

March 4, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Mediclean feature

Take advantage of our new economical pricing for the industry’s most requested antimicrobial after flooding, Mediclean Disinfectant Spray Plus (MDSP)—now just $29.99 per gallon.

With MDSP, you can decontaminate with confidence on both hard and soft surfaces for water damage, mold, sewage, and fire damage jobs.

MDSP—aka the famous “blue label”—carries broad-spectrum kill(cide) claims PLUS stasis capabilities that inhibit future growth of bacteria and fungi. MDSP is also available fragrance-free for decontaminating HVAC and ducting systems or when scent sensitivities are a concern.

EPA Regis. # 70385-5. Follow label directions. Not available in California or Canada.

For more information: 800-932-3030 | www.drieaz.info/mdsp

