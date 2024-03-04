March/April 2024 Restoration Showcase: Humidity Matters IOT

March 4, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Humidity Matters feature

Humidity Matters IOT is a cutting-edge technology company providing asset tracking and remote monitoring solutions to the disaster restoration and construction industry. Our fully integrated solutions are easy to use, are scalable to any size job, and offer real-time data, making it easier for companies to manage their equipment while minimizing downtime.

Humidity Matters IOT has teamed up with Protimeter | Amphenol Advanced Sensors to introduce a new wireless moisture meter. The HM-5783 Wireless Moisture Meter is a compact battery-powered IOT device that measures relative humidity, ambient temperature, and the moisture content of wood, drywall, and other building materials. It then transmits the data to our Mobile Gateway, which in turn, transmits the data to our cloud server. The stainless-steel screws allow the user to mount the meter into a hard surface to measure the moisture content/wood moisture equivalent (WME).

For more information: 855-929-5500 | www.humiditymattersiot.com

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

