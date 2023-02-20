MAUMEE, OH.—February 20, 2023—Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., a recognized leader in the formulation and manufacture of sustainable cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market, today announced the promotion of Todd Hoffstatter to the role of the regional manager, effective January 16, 2023.

Hoffstatter joins Spartan as the regional manager for the Iowa-Illinois region. For the last two years, Todd worked as district manager for Absolent in Raleigh, North Carolina where he managed a thirteen-state district focusing on sales of dust, mist, and weld fume collection equipment. Prior to that, Hoffstatter also held the role of district manager at Donaldson Torit in Bloomington, Minnesota where he worked for five years in industrial air filtration sales. Hoffstatter also gained over ten years of experience at Grainger in Lake Forest, Illinois working in sales and selling to large government and commercial customers.

Hoffstatter attended Loras College, in Dubuque, Iowa where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management.

About Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

At Spartan Chemical Company, we make clean simple. We are a recognized leader in cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market. As a proud US employer, Spartan formulates and manufactures high-quality products from our state-of-the-art facility in Maumee, OH, and sells both domestically and internationally through a select network of distribution. Spartan’s products and services are used in building service contractor, education, food service and processing, health care, industrial, lodging/hospitality, and vehicle care markets.