Spartan Appoints Director of Laundry

Spartan Chemical Co. Inc., international manufacturer of chemical specialty products, has promoted David Groth to director of laundry and warewash.

Groth has more than three decades of experience in the textile care and chemical industry. He has been with Spartan since 2021, when he joined the company as an industrial laundry specialist. In his new position, Groth will oversee the growth and development of Spartan’s presence in what it has tabbed as key vertical markets.

“The laundry and warewash segments continue to be a primary focus for us,” said John Swigart, Spartan president. “David’s extensive experience will surely accelerate growth for our distributors and complement our offering in these markets.”