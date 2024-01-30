SouthernCAT Announces Appointment of Director of Restoration

Restoration company SouthernCAT, Inc., recently announced the appointment of Sara Raley as director of restoration.

Raley’s responsibilities will include invoicing, client/carrier communications, strategic planning, regulatory compliance, training and development, and team leadership.

“Her approach is a testament to her passion for making a meaningful impact in the restoration field, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the SouthernCAT family,” Jason Henry, SouthernCAT president said.

Raley brings to the position more than 41 years of experience. Her skills as an entrepreneur, restorer, certified remediator, contractor, property appraiser, auditor, and consultant, combined with her attention to detail, drive her continuous pursuit of challenges and learning opportunities.

Before joining SouthernCAT, Sara utilized her skills at Sedgwick as a building consultant and also served as the restoration practice director at J.S Held. In these roles, she was instrumental in reorganizing processes, creating restoration invoice analysis guidelines, training teams, and establishing vendor programs. Her role as a subject matter expert has led her to author numerous legal opinion reports, testify as an expert witness, conduct webinars, and publish articles focusing on billing practices.

A respected voice in the industry, Sara has been a guest speaker at various prestigious conferences and events, sharing her insights on project documentation, restorer fraud, and technological advancements in water damage assessment.

“I’m very excited to be part of the SouthernCAT team and look forward to being an integral part of the continued mark they are making in the restoration industry,” said Raley.

For more information, visit southerncatusa.com.