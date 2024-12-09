Smile Power! The Secret to Turning Clients Into Cheerleaders

December 9, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Steve Toburen

In this interview, industry expert Steve Toburen shares insights on creating “Cheerleader Customers” by fostering positivity in every interaction.

Discover the hidden power of a smile in transforming your cleaning or restoration business.

Learn how the “80% Rule” highlights the importance of relationships, why hiring naturally joyful employees is crucial, and how continuous training can elevate customer service.

Uncover simple steps to build a winning culture that turns clients into lifelong advocates.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Expert Videos

