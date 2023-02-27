Building a brand that can withstand the test of time in a highly saturated market such as the cleaning industry can often go awry. Without the right strategies and marketing messages, you can quickly find yourself at the bottom of a long list for your target audience locally. Fortunately, with a firm grasp of creating marketing campaigns that stand out, your brand can reign supreme and acquire/retain customers for years.

In the exclusive FREE webinar brought to you by Cleanfax entitled ‘Simply Irresistible: How to Create Marketing Messages to Find New Customers,’ we cover everything from determining the best marketing strategies for your company all the way to diversification opportunities that can easily be marketed with current services. Watch the full webinar video below and check out our upcoming webinars and events on our Events page too!

During this LIVE webinar event, people from Rochester, Edmon, Barbados, Billings, Pennsylvania, Columbus, Lansing, just outside of DC, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Guatemala, and Massachusetts all showed up to learn how they could benefit their companies through marketing strategies from the best in the industry.

Some of the most commonly asked questions included how to leverage current social media audiences, how to work with leads online, and how to find new customers with email marketing strategies.

When the audience was asked what they hoped to get from the webinar, the most popular answers were:

Email marketing tips

How to differentiate from competitors

How to get more consistent leads

How to get potential customers to consider switching

Reaching out to new customers

Securing tenders

Social media marketing strategies that work

Email marketing methods

Telemarketing tips

The audience also shared their go-to marketing strategies prior to learning from Clendenning and Partridge, which included: referrals, LinkedIn and website acquisitions, word-of-mouth, door-to-door sales, direct emails, networking, creating industry relationships, and direct mail. The audience also shared the best audiences to market to in their opinions: property managers, realtors, senior living communities, insurance agents, facility managers, and office managers.

However, while these insights may show us where the audience sits when it comes to marketing, the ideas and insights that our experts relayed are what made this webinar so invaluable to leaders in the cleaning and restoration markets. To learn more of their exclusive insights not shared in the webinar video above, check out our ‘Ask the Experts’ exclusive today!