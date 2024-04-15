RIA in 2024: Industry Exclusive with Ben Looper

April 15, 2024Cleanfax Staff
RIA's Ben Looper

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) is reaching new heights of success and growth under its visionary leadership.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Ben Looper, the 2024 president of the RIA, shares insights into the remarkable momentum and expansion the RIA is experiencing. Ben discusses his journey to presidency, the association’s sold-out annual convention, and strategic initiatives that are driving membership growth and educational enhancements.

Learn how strategic partnerships, a focus on training and certification, and an emphasis on nurturing the next generation are shaping the future of the restoration industry. Watch the video or listen to the podcast below to learn more about these transformative strategies!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Logo

Register for ISSA’s LEED v5 Webinar & Submit Your Comments to USGBC

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / ISSA / News / Sustainability
Tech partnership

Clean Claims and Magicplan Form New Alliance to Enhance Restoration Processes

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News
technicians

One Tech or Two?

Business Management & Operations
Janitor giving a thumbs up

In Praise of Janitors

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Business Mentor

The Crucial Role of Accountability in Cleaning and Restoration

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Training / Video
IICRC with Helios

IICRC Introduces Global Business Insurance Program for Certified Firms

Business Management & Operations / Training / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...