ServiceMaster Surpasses Fundraising Goal for Veterans

ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Clean announced that their 2024 We Serve: Veterans Golf Tournament surpassed its goal of US$150,000 for Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit that works to integrate U.S. military members, veterans, and their spouses into the civilian workforce.

The collaboration with Hire Heroes USA plays a crucial role in ServiceMaster Restore and Clean’s “We Serve: Veterans” initiative, highlighting the company’s dedication to community service.

At the heart of this program is the Hire Heroes USA Veterans 11 campaign, which offers veterans and their spouses career transition support until they find employment.

“The turnout this year was amazing,” said John Tovar, president of ServiceMaster Brands. “We were able to exceed our fundraising goals and make an impact in the lives of those who have given so much for our nation.”