ServiceMaster Restore Sets Sights on Adding 52 New Locations in 2026

Throughout 2025, ServiceMaster Restore continued to build on the momentum from earlier in the year, with 18 new franchise signings, 25 openings and expanded coverage across many states, including Texas, Florida, Colorado, Ohio, Kentucky, and California. Growth was driven in part by existing owners expanding within their territories, reflecting confidence in the brand’s model and long-term opportunity.

“Consumers today are looking for providers who are close by, responsive and capable of handling the full scope of their needs,” said Jeff Todd , chief franchise development officer at ServiceMaster Brands . “Our focus has been on helping franchise owners go deeper into their markets and evolve their businesses to meet those expectations.”

In response to shifting consumer demand, ServiceMaster Restore spent much of 2025 strengthening its reconstruction and construction support capabilities. The goal: enabling franchisees to serve as a true one-stop solution—from initial mitigation through full rebuild—while creating new revenue opportunities within their existing customer base.

The brand also rolled out new tools and resources to support faster, more consistent operations across the network. The brand also launched an updated estimating tool that allows franchisees to create quotes directly on-site along with financing options to help customers pay for their services.

ServiceMaster Restore also raised more than US$200,000 in 2025, earning the brand recognition as Hire Heroes USA’s 2025 Partner of the Year. The We Serve: Veterans campaign has galvanized ServiceMaster Restore franchisees, vendors and corporate teams nationwide to support meaningful career opportunities for veterans transitioning into civilian life.

In 2026, ServiceMaster Restore expects to continue supporting existing franchise owners as they expand within their territories, adding locations closer to customers. The brand is also preparing for additional franchise openings, with 52 projected openings this year.

“We made great progress in 2025 by focusing on our franchise owners and the fundamentals of the business,” said John Tovar , ServiceMaster group president. “That approach puts us in a good place as we head into 2026.”

With more than six decades in the restoration industry and franchise opportunities available nationwide, ServiceMaster Restore plans to continue supporting franchise owners as customer needs evolve.