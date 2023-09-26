September/October Issue of CMM Now Online

September 26, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Sept-Oct 2023 CMM

The September/October issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) is now available online!

This edition focuses on strategic planning and preventative maintenance, from preparing a facility for a natural disaster to protecting its inhabitants from foodborne illnesses and pathogens spread through contaminated hands. It offers practical advice for tasks faced by cleaning business owners, such as recruiting employees and bidding on new jobs. Plus, the annual Building Service Contractor (BSC) Benchmarking Survey report featured in this issue lets you compare your opinions, concerns, and successes to those of your peers in the cleaning industry. Don’t forget to check out the ISSA Show North America 2023 preview for a sampling of the educational, networking, and social events waiting for you in Vegas this November.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Prepare Your Facility for a Natural Disaster
Include employees in your risk management strategy

2023 Building Service Contractor Benchmarking Survey Report
Annual survey highlights industry trends, values, and challenges

Keep Salmonella Off the Menu
Preventing foodborne illnesses in commercial kitchens

Rethink Clean at ISSA Show North America 2023
Don’t miss the industry’s biggest and best event

Hiring Best Practices: From Recruitment to Evaluation
Retaining your cleaning staff starts on day one

Win More Business With Better Proposals
Time spent on research and fine-tuning will yield results

Dry, Dehumidify, and Disinfect Water-Soaked Facilities
Six steps to safely and efficiently remove water damage in buildings

Hand Hygiene Remains a Top Priority
National organizations join global push for increased hygiene tracking, facilitation, and education

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a special showcase of products worth seeing at ISSA Show North America 2023. 

