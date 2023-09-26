September/October Issue of CMM Now Online

The September/October issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) is now available online!

This edition focuses on strategic planning and preventative maintenance, from preparing a facility for a natural disaster to protecting its inhabitants from foodborne illnesses and pathogens spread through contaminated hands. It offers practical advice for tasks faced by cleaning business owners, such as recruiting employees and bidding on new jobs. Plus, the annual Building Service Contractor (BSC) Benchmarking Survey report featured in this issue lets you compare your opinions, concerns, and successes to those of your peers in the cleaning industry. Don’t forget to check out the ISSA Show North America 2023 preview for a sampling of the educational, networking, and social events waiting for you in Vegas this November.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Prepare Your Facility for a Natural Disaster

Include employees in your risk management strategy

2023 Building Service Contractor Benchmarking Survey Report

Annual survey highlights industry trends, values, and challenges

Keep Salmonella Off the Menu

Preventing foodborne illnesses in commercial kitchens

Rethink Clean at ISSA Show North America 2023

Don’t miss the industry’s biggest and best event

Hiring Best Practices: From Recruitment to Evaluation

Retaining your cleaning staff starts on day one

Win More Business With Better Proposals

Time spent on research and fine-tuning will yield results

Dry, Dehumidify, and Disinfect Water-Soaked Facilities

Six steps to safely and efficiently remove water damage in buildings