September/October Digital Edition of ISSA Today Out Now

September 14, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Cover ISSA Today Sept-Oct

The September/October edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.

In the latest issue of ISSA Today magazine, join us in celebrating the manufacturer members of ISSA, those who have shaped the industry. Also, get all the details you need to register and attend ISSA Show North America. And don’t miss the inaugural edition of the 2023 Cleaning Industry Distribution Benchmarking Survey, the data and statistics everyone involved in the supply chain needs right now.

Here’s some of what you can find in the September/October 2023 issue:

Why not see for yourself? Check out this edition’s table of contents to get started.

