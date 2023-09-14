September/October Digital Edition of ISSA Today Out Now
September 14, 2023—
The September/October edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.
In the latest issue of ISSA Today magazine, join us in celebrating the manufacturer members of ISSA, those who have shaped the industry. Also, get all the details you need to register and attend ISSA Show North America. And don’t miss the inaugural edition of the 2023 Cleaning Industry Distribution Benchmarking Survey, the data and statistics everyone involved in the supply chain needs right now.
Here’s some of what you can find in the September/October 2023 issue:
- Straight Talk!
Networking at ISSA Show North America: Are You Ready?
- ISSA Show North America 2023 Preview
Everything you need to register, attend, and enjoy this year’s show.
- Shaping the Industry
ISSA celebrates its manufacturer members as it observes its centennial anniversary.
- DEI in Action
Creating tangible results that make a real difference.
- The Power of GBAC STAR™
Success stories from accredited facilities.
- The 2023 Cleaning Industry Distribution Benchmarking Survey
Data and statistics for professionals who work in distribution and the supply chain.
- A Manager’s Guide to Accounting Systems
Managerial accounting helps managers in the cleaning industry run their organizations efficiently.
- Member Spotlight
Cummins Facility Services is built on passion and determination, all due to the indomitable drive of Jill Frey.
Why not see for yourself? Check out this edition’s table of contents to get started.