September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: PuroClean

September 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean, a property restoration franchise known for its expertise in water damage, fire and smoke damage, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup, is often referred to as “The Paramedics of Property Damage.” This service-focused business offers recurring revenue opportunities and makes a meaningful impact on the community.

PuroClean Franchise Owners benefit from a tried-and-true business model, along with continual operational support, helping them to realize their dream of business ownership. In fact, PuroClean saw 37% system-wide sales growth in 2023, and Franchise Owners averaged $1M+ in annual gross sales (as outlined in Item 19 of PuroClean’s 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document).

Stop by Booth 433 at The Experience Convention & Trade Show to learn more about this recession-resistant business opportunity!

Learn more at www.purocleanfranchise.com.

Booth: 433

Contact: 800-351-2282 | www.purocleanfranchise.com

