Best Buys for 2025: Legend Brands Modular Shelving

November 18, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Legend feature 7

Designed by industry veterans, this modular shelving system adapts easily to your business needs, whether your focus is on cleaning or restoration—or both.

The modular industrial shelving allows you to build your own storage system, essentially doubling your van’s usable capacity. All shelving is rustproof aluminum, with weight-carrying capabilities up to 225 lbs. per unit, except for the chemical shelf, which is stainless steel.

These modular shelf kits are designed to take advantage of the space in today’s high-top vehicles, such as the Ford Transit or RAM Promaster.

More equipment on the truck means greater efficiency—fewer trips to the shop—and an organized workspace can shave hours off the work week.

Contact: 800-932-3030 | www.legendbrands.com/products/modular-van-shelving

