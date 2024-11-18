Best Buys for 2025: Legend Brands DefendAir

Need a rugged, lightweight HEPA unit for restoration, remediation, construction, or carpet cleaning? The DefendAir® 400 air scrubber is perfect for residential and smaller commercial jobs. It delivers 99.97% efficient HEPA filtration and is ductable for containments.

Built with the quality you expect from Dri-Eaz at one of the lowest price points in the industry, the DefendAir 400 is quick to deploy and easy to use—simple one-button controls with a HEPA indicator light and no tools required to change filters.

Engineered and supported in the U.S., the unit is bulletproof-built and stacks securely. Upon arrival at the job, you can mobilize quickly, carrying two at a time and daisy-chaining five units on a single 15-amp circuit.