September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Delmhorst

September 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Delmhorst-stacked-feature-180x150

Delmhorst Instrument has built a reputation for designing and manufacturing the highest-quality moisture meters available for water damage restoration and the building trades.

And now, Delmhorst has its new generation of Navigator series meters, the BDX-20 and BDX-30! Both meters are packaged in a robust and ergonomically designed case that provides a premium, tactile feel and intuitive user interface. The dashboard-like display is easy to read and has all the critical info at a glance. The BDX-30 has Bluetooth connectivity to the Delmhorst EDGE® app to customize meter settings and export data quickly and accurately.

Delmhorst is committed to product excellence and superior service.  Our New Jersey-based customer support team can help troubleshoot moisture meter issues and provide tips for getting more out of your Delmhorst products.

For more information, visit delmhorst.com or contact us at [email protected] today!

Booth: 705

Contact: 877-DELMHORST (335-6467) | delmhorst.com

