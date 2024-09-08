September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: CoreLogic

CoreLogic’s Mitigate revolutionizes the way restoration professionals handle mitigation documentation.

Designed to capture every critical detail, Mitigate allows contractors to conduct thorough inspections and generate precise, comprehensive documentation in real-time. By automating the documentation process, Mitigate reduces the risk of errors, ensures compliance with industry standards, and facilitates seamless communication between teams and stakeholders.

This tool is integrated with CoreLogic’s powerful suite of solutions, providing a cohesive workflow from the initial inspection to final reporting. With Mitigate, restoration teams can focus on mitigating damage and restoring properties while confident that their documentation is accurate, detailed, and accessible when needed.

Enhance your mitigation efforts with Mitigate and deliver exceptional results every time. Get more information at www.corelogic.com/restoration.

