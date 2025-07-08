Secrets Behind the Best LGR Dehumidifiers

Low grain refrigerant (LGR) dehumidifiers are critical to produce and sustain optimal low humidity conditions for professional drying projects.

Many dehumidifiers claim to be “LGR,” but not many can reduce the environment to very low grain conditions. And their claim of “LGR” is not often checked thoroughly in low-humidity test chamber atmospheres such as 80°F/20% RH or 70°F/30% RH – the very lowest GPP (grains of moisture per pound of dry air) possible on drying projects using LGR dehumidifiers.

To ensure that Dri-Eaz® dehumidifiers achieve peak results in low grain environments while maintaining effectiveness at high humidity, Legend Brands engineers conduct controlled testing at 15-20 environmental conditions for up to 1500 hours, then finetune a dehumidifier model’s controls to optimize water removal. This delivers superior performance versus competitive models across the full drying range.

Control Systems as the Secret Weapon

LGR 5000Li dehumidifier use advanced control logic to adapt to changing conditions with sensors, algorithms, and data-driven adjustments for the most effective dehumidification – whether at 80°F/20% RH or 90°F/90% RH. Current Dri-Eaz models including the new

These advanced systems include:

Real-time environmental monitoring to adjust the dehumidifier’s operation dynamically.

to adjust the dehumidifier’s operation dynamically. Prioritizing maximum water removal in all conditions including low grain and maintaining lowest humidity output for faster and deeper drying of wet structural materials.

and maintaining lowest humidity output for faster and deeper drying of wet structural materials. Minimizing electrical amp draw during drying operations.

The Meaning Behind Specs

Experienced restorers may ask, “Isn’t performance at AHAM what counts?” In 1992, the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) established a standardized dehumidifier testing environment of 80°F/60% RH for 24 hours, which manufacturers use to describe their units’ water removal capacity in pints per day (PPD).

Besides using this AHAM spec to tally how many dehumidifier PPD are needed to start a job, dehumidifiers’ AHAM PPD capacity also has relevance for water damage job revenue. Xactimate® estimating software publishes four different refrigerant dehumidifier capacity ranges with corresponding lowest to highest daily rental rates, commonly used in insurance billing.

That’s why restoration-focused manufacturers list the standardized “PPD Water Removal at AHAM (80°F/60%RH for 24 hours)” in their specs. Besides AHAM, manufacturers often also list an “up to” or “Max. Water Removal” PPD capacity, which is 90°F/90%RH for 24 hours – a dehumidifier’s highest capacity. This “Max” specification is not useful in the restoration industry; however, other industries utilize it.

The real proof of any dehumidifier’s performance is “water in the bucket” – the actual water removed – throughout the duration of the job. That’s why it’s critical to achieve maximized water removal across the full range – from initial highest humidity levels to drier, low grain conditions – to most efficiently draw out deep moisture from the most difficult, densest materials.

Why Invest in the Latest LGR Models

The newest Dri-Eaz LGR systems achieve and maintain extremely low humidity levels, which provides tangible benefits: the fastest drying times and lower operational costs, making the restoration company an even better partner to all involved. That’s why it makes sense to trust the experts at Legend Brands for cutting-edge Dri-Eaz LGR technology, engineered and supported in the USA.