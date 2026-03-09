The Restoration Profit Estimator
Let’s be clear from the start: The Restoration Profit Estimator is not trying to replace Xactimate. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool is not writing scopes, handling compliance, or touching the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) standards. It is not an accounting system either. All it does is calculate estimated job profitability in under 60 seconds. That’s it.
Most restoration contractors already understand the difference between revenue and profit. A strong invoice does not automatically mean a strong job. The issue usually is not knowledge. It is timing. In the middle of production, when crews are moving, and equipment is cycling in and out, nobody stops to open up a spreadsheet and calculate net margin. That clarity often comes later when accounting closes the month. By then, the job is done, and the lessons are harder to apply.
This tool is built for that gap. It gives you visibility at speed. You enter the invoice amount, labor hours, loaded labor rate, equipment counts and days, material costs, and your typical overhead percentage. If you do not have exact numbers, you can use benchmark defaults and adjust them as needed. Within seconds, it estimates gross profit, overhead allocation, and net margin. Clean output. No complicated setup. No long learning curve.
How it works
Finally, you get the output that matters. The system displays gross profit, gross margin percentage, overhead allocation, net profit, and net margin percentage. If the job came in strong, you would see it immediately. If it landed below your internal target, you would see that too. From there, you can even simulate small changes. What if labor had run ten hours higher? What if insurance cut the invoice by 15%? It gives you quick visibility without opening another system.
A plus in your restoration business
For some companies, this will be a nice tool to have on the side, something you use occasionally when you are curious about a job. For others, it might become part of a quick debrief process. Either way, it is not trying to overhaul your systems. It is bringing margin awareness closer to the field and into real time.
You can test it with numbers from recent jobs and compare the results to your internal reports. See how close it lands. If nothing else, it gives you a faster way to think about profitability while the job is still fresh.