Let’s be clear from the start: The Restoration Profit Estimator is not trying to replace Xactimate. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool is not writing scopes, handling compliance, or touching the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) standards. It is not an accounting system either. All it does is calculate estimated job profitability in under 60 seconds. That’s it.

Most restoration contractors already understand the difference between revenue and profit. A strong invoice does not automatically mean a strong job. The issue usually is not knowledge. It is timing. In the middle of production, when crews are moving, and equipment is cycling in and out, nobody stops to open up a spreadsheet and calculate net margin. That clarity often comes later when accounting closes the month. By then, the job is done, and the lessons are harder to apply.

This tool is built for that gap. It gives you visibility at speed. You enter the invoice amount, labor hours, loaded labor rate, equipment counts and days, material costs, and your typical overhead percentage. If you do not have exact numbers, you can use benchmark defaults and adjust them as needed. Within seconds, it estimates gross profit, overhead allocation, and net margin. Clean output. No complicated setup. No long learning curve.